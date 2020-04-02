WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has invited several special guests to help him highlight key themes during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

The White House released details about the 11 guests around midday Tuesday. The group includes a wide range of attendees like members of military families, local leaders and others who are from different walks of life. The White House said each person represents the "very best of America" and people the world over.

Trump will deliver his speech at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

RELATED: Whitmer says State of the Union response will focus on 'dinner table issues'

RELATED: Why do we have a State of the Union? And why does Nancy Pelosi get to call the shots?

Here's a breakdown of who will be attending the event:

Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The White House said Janiyah is a fourth-grader who loves art and math, but she has been assigned to a low-performing school. Her mother, Stephanie, is a single mother who tried to apply for a tax credit scholarship. However, due to Pennsylvania’s governor recently vetoing school choice legislation, Janiyah remained among the estimated 50,000 students on a waitlist.

Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are special guests at the 2020 State of the Union address.

The White House

Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma

This family from Oklahoma lost their husband and father, Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, while he was serving his second tour of duty in Iraq. Hake's vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb, which the White House claims were supplied by terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani. Gage, was only 1-years-old at the time.

Last month, President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani.

RELATED: US airstrike kills powerful Iranian general

Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma are special guests at the 2020 State of the Union address.

The White House

Jody Jones from Farmersville, California

President Trump has invited Jody Jones who lost his brother on December 17, 2018, after an illegal immigrant shot and killed him in Tulare County, California. The White House said the person who killed Rocky Jones had previously been arrested for violent crimes and had been deported twice.

Jody Jones from Farmersville, California is a State of the Union 2020 special guest.

The White House

Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama

This United States Army veteran started a contracting business after leaving the military. In Montgomery, Alabama Morrow's company is building a new concrete plant that will help support several new F-35 jets that are stationed in the region.

Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama is a special guest during the 2020 State of the Union address.

The White House

Robin and Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri

Ellie Schneider is one of the youngest babies to survive in the United States after being born at just 21 weeks and six days. Ellie beat the odds, exceeded milestones and fought for her life. Ellie is now a healthy and happy two-year-old, according to the White House.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz from Del Rio, Texas

This Army veteran has been part of the U.S. Border Patrol for nearly three decades. The White House said in 2019, Ortiz became Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector. Was responsible for all Border Patrol operations in 41 Texas counties—including 210 miles of border between the United States and Mexico. Ortiz was recently promoted again to be second in command for more than 20,000 agents and professional staff.

Tony Rankins from Cincinnati, Ohio

Rankins is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. He suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and became addicted to drugs. He lost his job, served time in prison and ended up living in his car. A company, "R Investments" helped him get back on his feet. He was taught carpentry, painting, brickwork and more. Today, he has overcome his drug addiction and works in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Rankins from Cincinnati, Ohio is a special guest at the 2020 State of the Union address.

The White House

Ivan Simonovis from Caracas, Venezuela

The White House said Simonovis was the Chief of Police in Venezuela's capital city. He was imprisoned in 2004 for 15 years because he protected protestors. The White House said he escaped from Venezuela in 2019 and was brought to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Immigration agents welcomed him to the United States.

Note: The White House hasn't released an official photo of Simonovis.

RELATED: Trump State of the Union to project optimism during bitter division

RELATED: Democrats pick Gov. Whitmer, Rep. Escobar for Trump State of Union response

PHOTOS: 2020 State of the Union special guests Jody Jones from Farmersville, California is a State of the Union 2020 special guest. Robin and Ellie Schneider from Kansas City, Missouri are special guests at the State of the Union 2020. Stephanie and Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are special guests at the 2020 State of the Union address. Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz from Del Rio, Texas is a special guest at the 2020 State of the Union address. Paul Morrow from Montgomery, Alabama is a special guest during the 2020 State of the Union address. Kelli and Gage Hake from Stillwater, Oklahoma are special guests at the 2020 State of the Union address. Tony Rankins from Cincinnati, Ohio is a special guest at the 2020 State of the Union address.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.