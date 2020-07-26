Dates of major events before the presidential election

Four debates and two conventions that will look much different than what you're used to.

The 2020 election is near, and President Donald Trump, along with former Vice President Joe Biden are set to face off. Here is a brief look at the big events coming up between now and then.

Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee, Wisconsin; August 17-20

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual convention using live broadcasts and online streaming, according to party officials. Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience.

Biden is expected to name his running mate some time before the convention begins. He's already committed to picking a woman.

Republican National Convention

Charlotte, North Carolina; August 24

Republicans moved most of the convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville, Fla., after North Carolina officials ruled out a full-capacity crowd during the coronavirus pandemic. But with cases spiking in Florida, Trump announced last week that the Jacksonville segment has been canceled.

A small subset of GOP delegates will still formally renominate Trump on Aug. 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, at an event scheduled to last just four hours. Trump said he plans to deliver his nomination acceptance speech in an alternate form still to be determined — perhaps online.

Debates

There are three scheduled debates between Trump and Biden that are organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonprofit which has sponsored every debate since 1988. Trump's campaign has called for a fourth debate and for the debates to be held earlier, citing mail-in voting. There's no indication at this time that an extra one will be scheduled or that the dates will change.

Each debate historically covers certain general topics. The format and moderators will be decided at a later date. Given that the coronavirus pandemic will likely remain an issue, the format will presumably be the two candidates at separate podiums to encourage social distancing. A typical town hall format seems less likely.

First presidential debate

South Bend, Indiana; Sept. 29

Vice Presidential Debate

Salt Lake City, Utah; Oct. 7

Second presidential debate

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oct. 15

Third presidential debate

Nashville, Tennessee; Oct 22

Election Day

Nov. 3

In addition to the presidency, all 435 House seats are up for grabs with Democrats needing a net loss of no more than 14 to ensure they remain in control. Thirty-five seats in the Senate are at stake, with Republicans needing a net loss of no more than four to keep the majority.