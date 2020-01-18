Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have agreed to stop using the "royal highness" titles and will no longer receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals, according to Buckingham Palace.

The palace said in a statement Saturday that the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating Frogmore Cottage, their home near Windsor Castle.

As part of the new arrangement, the couple will be required to step back from Royal duties and can no longer "formally represent The Queen."

Frogmore Cottage will remain their family home in the UK, according to the palace.

The palace said the new arrangement will take effect in Spring 2020.

The Queen said in her own statement that she is "pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.