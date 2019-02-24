ASNI, Morocco — Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are visiting a school high up in Morocco's rugged Atlas Mountains.

Harry and Meghan landed in the mountain town of Asni on Sunday morning on a whirlwind official visit to Morocco. They arrived by helicopter from the capital of Rabat and were welcomed by pupils from a school run by a Moroccan foundation that emphasizes education for all.

The school provides education for girls from rural communities whose parents would not typically be able to afford secondary education.

The brief trip is expected to be Meghan's last international trip before she gives birth to the couple's first child in April.

The visit also includes a chance to observe horses that provide support to children with special needs.