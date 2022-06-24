8 Colorado prosecutors among 84 nationwide pledging not to prosecute abortion cases

"Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us ... to make impossible decisions."

DENVER — Eight prosecutors from Colorado are among 84 from around the country who pledged in an open letter Friday to not prosecute abortion cases following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The letter was released following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to remove federal protections for those seeking an abortion.

"Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion. But we stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions," the letter says. "As such, we decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.

The list of prosecutors from Colorado, who were joined by 76 others from around the country, includes:

Christian Champagne District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Colorado

Michael Dougherty District Attorney, 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Colorado

Alexis King District Attorney, 1st Judicial District, Colorado

Brian Mason District Attorney, 17th Judicial District, Colorado

Beth McCann District Attorney, 2nd Judicial District (Denver), Colorado

Gordon McLaughlin District Attorney, 8th Judicial District, Colorado

Alonzo Payne District Attorney, 12th Judicial District (San Luis), Colorado

Phil Weiser Attorney General, Colorado



"Criminalizing abortion will not end abortion; it will simply end safe abortions, forcing the most vulnerable among us — as well as medical providers — to make impossible decisions," the letter says. "Abortion bans will isolate people from the law enforcement, medical, and social resources they need. When individuals know that they or someone they love could be investigated and prosecuted for having an abortion, they are far less likely to call for help in the event of an emergency."

Though Roe v. Wade was overturned, Colorado took steps earlier this year to secure abortion rights in the state.

A state law called the Reproductive Health Equity Act, passed this year, guarantees access to abortion in Colorado.

The bill passed the state House by a vote of 40-24 on March 14 and the Senate by a vote of 20-15 on March 23.

