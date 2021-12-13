Red Cross deploys Coloradans to help Kentucky tornado survivors

'I’m sad for the victims and the families that lost family members. The country is standing behind them and supporting them in their time of need,' a volunteer said.

DENVER — The Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross is deploying its volunteers to the hardest-hit areas after tornadoes tore through parts of the Midwest over the weekend.

The Kentucky governor said 74 people in the state were confirmed dead and over 100 others were unaccounted for. The governor said both numbers were expected to grow.

The Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross began to deploy volunteers on Monday. The volunteers will provide shelter, medical and mental health services.

Coloradan, Chris Wood left for Kentucky this afternoon. He will be there through Christmas.

"This is my seventh deployment in the last two years," he explained via Zoom while he waited for his flight. "I’m a shelter supervisor so we’re going to be providing housing, food, medical assistance getting them back on track so that they can get into longer-term sheltering."

With such wide-spread damage the Red Cross said people will need support for weeks to come.

"I’m sad for the victims and the families that lost family members," Wood said. "The country is standing behind them and supporting them in their time of need."

Due to the size and timing of the disaster, the Red Cross said they are in serious need of donations. If you want to give, you can do so at redcross.org.

