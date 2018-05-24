Harvey Weinstein is facing arrest in New York, according to reports published Thursday by the New York Times and the New York Daily News.

Weinstein will surrender to authorities Friday morning after an investigation into claims he sexually assaulted multiple women, the Times report said, citing two law enforcement officials.

Two officials told The Associated Press the criminal case involves allegations by Lucia Evans, a former actress who was among the first women to speak out about Weinstein. The case would be the first criminal charge against the film producer since scores of women began coming forward to accuse him of harassment or assault.

Dozen of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from inappropriate comments to rape. Weinstein is under criminal investigation in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and London.

The sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Weinstein contributed to the rise of the #MeToo movement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA