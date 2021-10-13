Reports: 'Shameless, 'Last Comic Standing' star Ricarlo Flanagan dies

The standup comedy world is mourning Ricarlo Flanagan, calling him 'one of the kindest people.'

Actor and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan, who made it to the semifinals of "Last Comic Standing" and appeared in the Showtime series "Shameless," has died, according to multiple reports citing his representatives.

While media outlets reported Flanagan had contracted COVID-19, some reported he had died of complications from the disease while others said the cause of death was not clear. Also, some reported Flanagan was 40 while others said he was 41.

"This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody," Flanagan tweeted from an account identified as his by Deadline and USA TODAY.

The standup comedy world took to social media to honor Flanagan.

"Ricarlo Flanagan was one of the kindest people I knew. Knew, in past tense," tweeted Steve Hofstetter, using Flanagan's last tweet to urge people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

"One of the most sincere, supportive, and funniest humans I’ll ever know. Life isn’t fair. Tell your friends you love them," Jeff Horste posted on Facebook with a photo of Flanagan.

Flanagan advanced to the semifinals of the NBC reality show "Last Comic Standing" in 2015, according to IMDB.