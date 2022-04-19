Uber lifts mask requirement, Lyft's still in place

Uber, one of the most popular ride-sharing companies in the U.S., will once again allow maskless passengers.

WASHINGTON — Uber has announced its drivers will follow the lead of airlines and airports, doing away with masking requirements after a federal judge in Florida ruled the CDC had overstepped its bounds by extending the mandate for another two weeks.

Uber announced the change in policy a day after the ruling was handed down. The rideshare company did not share a specific reasoning for the change.

Competitor Lyft has not made any announcements regarding its own policies. As of Tuesday morning, its website states that riders and drivers "must agree that (they are) symptom-free, and will follow CDC guidance related to COVID-19, including wearing a face mask that covers (their) mouth and nose (as required by federal order). A mask is required even if you’ve been vaccinated."

For much of the past two years, drivers and passengers sharing cars for both ride-share companies have been required to wear a mask at all times while in the vehicle. The front seat was also barred from use, limiting the number of people any car could carry. A guide from Lyft for drivers also recommends keeping windows open for added air circulation.

In a tweet, Uber told U.S. customers of the changes, adding that mask usage is still recommended while sharing a car.

You can now ride without a mask and use the front seat if you need to. While mask usage is still recommended, we’ve updated our Covid Safety policies. Let’s move forward, safely together.



For US riders only. pic.twitter.com/LgHYSsC4Bg — Uber (@Uber) April 19, 2022

Lyft has been asked for comment.

The move puts Uber in line with many of the country's busiest airports, which rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce a January 2021 security directive that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis and other mass transit.

But the ruling still gave those entities the option to keep their mask rules in place, resulting in directives that could vary from city to city.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at their departing airport and on the plane, but have to put them back on once they land at Kennedy Airport or take a subway.

The White House said the mask order “is not in effect at this time” and called the court decision disappointing.

The Justice Department declined to comment on whether it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order. The CDC also declined to comment.