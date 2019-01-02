WASHINGTON, N.C. — Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone is due back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say that they've recovered "voluminous" material in the case.

Stone faces a status conference in federal court in Washington on Friday, just three days after he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

Stone and his lawyers will appear before U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who also presides over special counsel Robert Mueller's prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The judge imposed a gag order in that case after a lawyer for Manafort addressed reporters after his first court appearance.

Stone has been outspoken since his indictment last week, repeatedly asserting his innocence and criticizing Mueller's team for having him arrested before dawn.