In her first in her first televised interview since ABC fired her in May, Roseanne Barr continued to insist, sometimes tearfully, that her controversial tweet about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was not racist.

In a live sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday, the 65-year-old actress said her tweet was simply political.

What would Barr say if she reached Jarrett by phone?

"I am so sorry you thought I was racist and you thought my tweet was racist, because it wasn't. It was political," Barr said, speaking to the camera as if she were talking directly to Jarrett.

She did manage to get a jab in. After apologizing, Barr added: "Plus, I’d tell her she’s got to get a new haircut."

During the interview, which focused primarily on Barr's controversial tweet, the comedian doubled down on the fact that she thought Jarrett, an African-American, is white.

"That is a tweet about asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of, and that was what was in my head," Barr said.

.@therealroseanne on her controversial tweet: "That is a tweet about asking for accountability from the previous administration about the Iran deal, which Valerie Jarrett is the author of, and that was what was in my head.'" #Hannity pic.twitter.com/8LYOUottp0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2018

She added she was "shocked" to see the subsequent blow back.

Barr, who is Jewish, got emotional at the idea of being perceived as racist by her close circle’s children, which includes African-Americans and Asians, nothing that "Jews get around."

When asked by Hannity if this is the freedom of speech she wanted to use, Barr replied: “No, I wish I’d worded it better. But I’m not going to let them tell me what I meant."

Barr says the incident led to her departure from Twitter.

“My kids took it away from me forever,” she said. "Well, you could get another phone,” Hannity retorted. Roseanne smiled. “I did," she said (Barr has tweeted several times this week.)

Hannity also got personal. During the live interview, he brought up both her issues with depression and multiple-personality disorder and her previous claims she was sexually abused by her father.

Barr said Thursday she no longer believes her father sexually abused her, but believes she was emotionally abused by both her parents. “Everybody in my whole family is messed up," she said.

Barr’s hit “Roseanne” reboot was abruptly cancelled on May 31after the comedian compared Jarrett to a monkey in a controversial tweet she later described as a “bad joke.”

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey called the tweet "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

Barr claimed she thought Jarrett, an African- American, was white and “would never have wittingly called any black person a monkey,” during an unhinged podcast interview with longtime friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in June.

She has since apologized for the tweet but continues to protest the decision.

During an interview on her YouTube channel last week, Barr said ABC canned her without giving her opportunity to publicly explain herself.

“My show was canceled before not even one advertiser was pulled out and I was labeled a racist,” Barr says. “Why you ask? Well, the answer is simple. It is because I voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

“Roseanne” returned to ABC in March, two decades after it ended its first run from 1988 to 1997. The original cast, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, returned.

Nielsen data for the full 2017-18 TV season, out in June, showed that "Roseanne" was the No. 1 series, with a final average of 20 million viewers, but its nine-episode first revival season was also its last.

ABC will launch a new spinoff series called “The Conners” Oct. 16. The show will feature characters from “Roseanne” sans Barr.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM