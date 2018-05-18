A Santa Fe High School student interviewed after a gunman killed at least 10 people and injured multiple others at her school said she always had a feeling a shooting would eventually happen there.

In an interview Friday afternoon, the unidentified student described hiding on a stage in the auditorium after hearing four loud “booms,” a fire alarm and screams.

“I was very, very scared,” she said. “I had to have someone keep me calm.”

A reporter asked the girl if there were ever any moments where she felt like the shooting couldn’t be happening at her school.

“No, there wasn’t,” she said. “Why so?” the reporter asked.

“It’s been happening everywhere, I’ve felt—I’ve always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too,” she said.

Ten people were killed in the attack and 10 others were injured. Police say they also found explosive devices on campus. Authorities identified student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, as a suspect and have him in custody.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the attack "one of the most heinous attacks we've seen in Texas schools."

There were two officers on campus, one of whom engaged the shooter and was injured, according to authorities. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also said Thursday afternoon the school district was part of 186 school districts out of 1,000 to win a safety award and had recently practiced an active shooter drill.

“It was real this time,” the student said. “It wasn’t real last time.”

