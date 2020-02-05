'Scrubs' star Sam Lloyd dead at 56

Lloyd played Ted Buckland on the sitcom.

Sam Lloyd, the actor best known as Ted Buckland on "Scrubs" has died, according to multiple reports. He was 56.

Variety reports Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and cancer in January 2019. It eventually spread to other parts of his body.

"Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with," Lloyd's "Scrubs" co-star Zach Braff tweeted. "Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy."

Lloyd reprised the role of Buckland on "Cougar Town."