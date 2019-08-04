United States Secret Service director Randolph 'Tex' Alles is leaving the Trump administration, according to multiple reports.

Several administration officials told CNN that President Donald Trump told acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to fire Alles.

Alles, a retired Marine Corps major general who was appointed two years ago, reported directly to Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen.

Nielsen resigned Sunday night amid Trump's growing frustration over the number of immigrants illegally crossing the border.

Officials told the Associated Press that Alles' departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency. They said it was unrelated to the resignation of Nielsen and a recent security breach at the president's private club in Florida.

An administration official told NBC News the decision to get Alles' resignation was made 10 to 14 days ago and "not based on any single event."

After Nielsen's departure, an empowered Stephen Miller, the immigration hawk White House senior adviser, is also eyeing the removal of Lee Francis Cissna, according to two of the people. Cissna is director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which runs the legal immigration system.

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Director of the United States Secret Service, Randolph "Tex" Alles, speaks at the Atlanta Press Club in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.