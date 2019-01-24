WASHINGTON — A Senate committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after Cohen postponed his public testimony to a House committee.

Word of the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee comes from one of Cohen's lawyers, Lanny Davis. Davis' statement doesn't say whether Cohen will comply with the subpoena.

That committee generally has held its Russia-related hearings in private.

Cohen delayed his Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the advice of his defense team because Cohen is still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. Davis also said Cohen has received threats against his family.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about a Trump business proposal in Moscow. He's set to begin a three-year prison sentence in March.