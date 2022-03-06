There was no immediate report of potential injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Lavaca County authorities on social media confirmed a train derailment Friday evening in the small community of Shiner has shut down multiple railroad crossings in town.

SHINER - A train derailment has caused Ave C, Ave D, Ave E (US90 ALT), Ave G, FM 3435 railroad crossings are CLOSED.



Eastside Detour SH95 to FM 966, to CR 340, to FM 533.



Westside Detour: Use Ave B to CR 351, to CR 352 to SH 95.... https://t.co/7cPlWswtoy — Lavaca County OEM (@LavacaOEM) June 4, 2022

There was no immediate report on potential injuries or fatalities, and it's unknown at this point what may have caused the derailment.

Photos and video sent to KENS 5 by Jane Spakes shows several train cars mangled in a mess of metal as local law enforcement worked to secure the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for the latest updates.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.