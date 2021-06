Shooter, 2 others dead in Florida supermarket shooting

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that a man, woman and child died in the shooting inside a Publix grocery store.

WASHINGTON — A shooting inside a Florida supermarket Thursday left three people dead, including the shooter, authorities said.

A man, woman and child died in the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a statement. She did not say whether it was the man or the woman who did the shooting, but said the shooter was among the three dead.

“Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy," Publix said in a statement, adding that it is also cooperating with law enforcement. The company declined further comment. It is Florida's largest grocery chain and has more than 1,200 stores in the Southern United States.