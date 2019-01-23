Should women be required to register for the Selective Service System, which requires all 18-year-old American men to register for potential military draft? That’s the question a congressional commission has been trying to answer.

On Wednesday, the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service released an interim report highlighting what it has researched in its first year.

So far, the commission has not determined whether women should be required to register for Selective Service. And while the commission was born out of that debate, it's also trying to answer several other big questions about service in the U.S.

Some of those questions are the following:

Should registration for the draft be mandatory or eliminated?

Should all Americans be required to complete some kind of military, national or public service?

Should high schools transform the final semester of senior year into a service learning experience?

Should the federal government create national standards for civic education and require civic education curriculum in schools?

How can the federal government increase awareness among young people about their opportunities to serve in the military?

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Members of the US Military on the sidelines before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 30, 2018 in Seattle, Washington.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

During its first year of research in 2018, the commission visited more than 20 locations throughout the U.S. It met with students, military experts, elected officials, business leaders and many other people.

Even though the commission hasn't yet detailed policy recommendations, it found that there is a big opportunity to increase service.

"Our conversations underscored that while service is encouraged by many families, schools, and communities, there is no widely held expectation of service in the United States. As a result, military, national, and public service is the exception rather than the rule," said the commission's chairman, former congressman Joseph Heck, in a statement.

The commission’s final report will be released in March 2020. It will include policy recommendations and legislative proposals. But whether the recommendations are implemented is not up to the commission – Congress and the president will decide if they will make the recommended changes.

Anyone interested in sharing their thoughts about service with the commission can visit www.inspire2serve.gov.