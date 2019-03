A Silver Alert issues for an 8-month-old girl missing from Indianapolis has been cancelled by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

The alert for Amiah Robertson, was last seen on March 14 at 229 S Holmes Ave, Indianapolis, was cancelled Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Police say that the details of her disappearance are still under investigation.

CANCELLATION of Silver Alert 019-2019 Silver Alert 019-2019 issued on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 on Amiah Robertson has been cancelled as of Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 pm as requested by the investigating agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.

