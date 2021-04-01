Slack reporting issues on first Monday of 2021

As many people return to work after the holidays, the chat application Slack says some customers are having trouble loading messages or connecting.

WASHINGTON — Slack, a key business communication platform, confirmed Monday morning that some users were having issues loading channels or connecting to the program all together.

In a statement, the company said, "Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

The timing of the outage, on the first Monday of 2021, naturally led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Downdetector, which monitors the performance of websites and web-connected tools and machines, reported around 10:20 a.m. ET there were over 11,000 reports of outages on the program across the country, but primarily in Boston, New York City and Chicago.

The company said at 10:44 a.m. Eastern that it was still investigating "ongoing connectivity issues" but didn't have any additional info to share.

"Thanks for bearing with us," Slack added.

Customers may experience issues connecting to Slack to loading channels at this time. Our team is on the case and we will keep you posted. Apologies for any disruption. https://t.co/A17yXzyV5a — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) January 4, 2021

"Slack is down, vacation is still on, everyone go back to bed," tweeted Matt Bodega.

Slack is down, vacation is still on, everyone go back to bed — Matt Kessler, America's Sweetheart (@MattBodega) January 4, 2021

"Slack really said 'nah, taking an extra day let’s keep this vacay going,'" MSNBC writer Hayes Brown tweeted.

Slack really said “nah, taking an extra day let’s keep this vacay going” — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) January 4, 2021

"Slack said no work in 2021!," New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz tweeted.