Reports: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage

Vergara and Manganiello had been married since November 2015.

WASHINGTON — Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are splitting up after seven years of marriage, according to multiple media reports.

The "Modern Family" star and Manganiello shared the news of their divorce in a joint statement to Page Six. Sources confirmed the divorce to People.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple's statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news comes amid circling divorce rumors. Vergara, a judge on the hit NBC show "America's Got Talent," is celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends and has been spotted without her husband and not wearing her wedding ring.

"When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite not being with Vergara for her birthday, the "Magic Mike" star posted a birthday tribute to Instagram with pictures of the two of them.

"¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!" Manganiello said in his post.

