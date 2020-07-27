Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcome baby girl

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now parents!

Sophie Turner has given birth to her first child with husband Joe Jonas, according to multiple media reports.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a representative for the "Sucker" singer confirmed to PEOPLE.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in Los Angeles and they are "over the moon."

TMZ, which was first to report the news on Monday, reported that the couple named their baby girl Willa.

News of the "Game of Thrones" actress' pregnancy first broke in February.

The couple has been together since 2016. They were engaged for two years before getting married after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.