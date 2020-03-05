South Korea says troops exchange fire along North Korean border

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says North Korean troops fired bullets at a South Korean guard post, a day after Kim Jong Un’s first public appearance in 20 days.

South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the heavily fortified border between the countries on Sunday.

The military says in a statement South Korea fired two rounds in response after issuing a warning broadcast.

It says South Korea suffered no casualties.