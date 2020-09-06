'I feel sorry for him,' sister of murdered retired St. Louis police captain says of man charged

She said while she’s happy they caught the man accused in her brother’s murder, she feels sorry for him because he’s so young

ST. LOUIS — The sister of a retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered spoke about her brother’s murder to KTUU in Alaska.

Christine McQueen lives in Alaska.

She said while she’s happy they caught the man accused in her brother’s murder, she feels sorry for him because he’s so young.

“Well, it's still hard, you know. What I'm happy about, they caught the young man that shot my brother. But the bad part about it is, he's 24 years old. He's taken my brother's life…. He's taken my brother's life and he's taken his own life, too. He's not going to have a life left. But, I wish I could hate him, but I don't. I feel sorry for him, because, he's so young, and what he did,” McQueen said.

Her brother, David Dorn, was murdered during a night of looting in St. Louis. He was a security guard at Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in north city.

Dorn was 77 years old and served nearly 40 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. After retiring in 2007, he became the Chief of Police in Moline Acres.

The man charged in connection with his death is 24-year-old Stephan Cannon. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced charges on June 7. Cannon has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Well, you know, I don't hold grudges or anything. And I believe in my heart when people do wrong, they will pay for it. So, it's not my job to hate them. I wish I could. I do. I wish I could, but I don't,” McQueen said. “But I can't hate him because I guess God won't let me.”

McQueen said her brother was a good person and he had a good life.

“His body is gone, but he's still here. With me. So, that young man didn't take everything because he'll always be with me - he's right here,” she said.

The visitation for Dorn will be held on June 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 915 N. Taylor Ave.