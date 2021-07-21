$1,400 stimulus checks keep on coming

Another 2 million COVID stimulus payments have gone out in recent weeks.

More than four months after President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 relief bill that brought $1,400 checks to most Americans, those checks are still going out.

Another 2.2 million stimulus payments from the passage of the American Rescue Plan in March went out in the past six weeks. They include nearly 1 million "plus-up" payments, the IRS said Wednesday. Approximately 171 million stimulus payments worth more than $400 billion have now been distributed.

Americans who made up to $75,000 in 2020 are getting the maximum $1,400 check under the American Rescue Plan. Couples who file taxes jointly and made up to $150,000 will get $2,800. The amount received decreases to zero for individuals who made up to $80,000 and couples who earned $160,000. There's a $1,400 kicker for each dependent in the household.

The 2.2 million payments announced Wednesday mark the most recent batches of checks to go out since the bill was signed on March 11. The IRS said these batches included 1.3 million payments for those people whom the agency did not previously have information on in order to deliver the money.

There are also about 900,000 "plus-up" payments worth more than $1.6 billion in these recent batches, the IRS said. As of now, the IRS says it has disbursed 9 million "plus-up" payments, which are supplemental payments made to people who filed their taxes in the weeks before the bill was signed.