'Stranger Things' releases sneak peek ahead of Season 4

Season 3 of Netflix series "Stranger Things" had its debut in July 2019.

LOS ANGELES — There will not be new episodes of "Stranger Things" in 2021.

Netflix confirmed in a new trailer that Season 4 of the popular supernatural series will debut in 2022.

The new 30-second trailer released Friday features moments from the first three seasons of "Stranger Things" — which last had a new season in July 2019.

The trailer will also air during NBC’s Tokyo Olympics coverage, reported Deadline.

Netflix first announced a fourth season of "Stranger Things" was in the works in September 2019 with a teaser trailer that hinted at a new setting for Eleven and the gang.

The 2019 teaser mostly featured a slow reveal of the show's logo as the iconic theme song plays. At the very end, the logo flashes in and out, now appearing to be in the upside-down. "We're not in Hawkins anymore" then flashes across the screen.

The first full Season 4 trailer, which teased the return of David Harbour’s Hopper, was released in February 2020.

Keen-eyed visitors and residents of Jackson, Georgia, spotted town landmarks transformed into the fictional Hawkins, Indiana, including emergency vehicles and "Hawkins High School."

