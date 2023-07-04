UK restaurants are handing out limited supplies of "Cadbury Creme Egg Easter SubMelts."

LONDON, UK — Trust a restaurant to come up with a food concoction some would deem an "unholy abomination" on Easter weekend. Some Subway restaurants in the United Kingdom will be giving out free sandwiches featuring melted Cadbury Creme Eggs.

For those not familiar with the treat, Creme Eggs feature a milk chocolate egg-shaped shell, which is filled with white and orange sugar fondant. The chocolatier also makes caramel-filled versions.

Subway is putting several Creme Eggs on its famous Italian bread and then running the combination through a panini press.

They call it a Creme Egg SubMelt. People who responded to the company's social media post announcing the promotion Thursday are calling it, among other things, "absolutely disgusting." "You're a monster," posted another reply.

Friday. For one day only. Grab yourself a FREE SubMelt® made with @CadburyUK Creme Egg 🤤

Only 500 of the gooey Easter sandwiches will be made. They will only be available from four pre-selected Subway sandwich shops in London, Liverpool, Swansea, and Glasgow.

McDonald's restaurants in the UK regularly feature the candy as a mix-in in UK McFlurry treats. To date, there has been no record of a Creme Egg Big Mac or similar savory sandwiches as Subway is attempting.

When it comes to the Stateside shops, Subway is not going in a similar direction. When checking their website, the only promotion being advertised was a buy one footlong, get one half-off deal, running through the end of April.