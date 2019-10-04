A group of surfers in South Africa used a surfboard to rescue a baby great white shark that was stranded on the rocks last month, and the rescue was caught on video.

It happened March 23 in Victoria Bay in the Western Cape, according to AccuWeather.

The surfers first splashed water onto the shark as it was unable to get free. The surfers tried several times to carry the shark out to the water, but it still could not make it back out to the open sea.

Finally, they loaded the shark onto a surfboard as a kind of stretcher to carry it to another spot on the beach so it could more easily return to the ocean.