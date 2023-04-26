NBA player cited for assault in Denver

Police said while Anthony Edwards was walking from the court to the locker room after the game, he swung a folding chair, hitting two women who were working.

DENVER — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after reportedly swinging a folding chair, injuring two women, following the team's season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said that while Edwards, 21, was walking from the court to the locker room at Ball Arena after the game, he swung a folding chair, hitting two women who were working. Both women sustained injuries that "were not serious," police said.

Edwards was given a citation for two counts of misdemeanor third-degree assault - knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information," the Timberwolves said in a statement Wednesday. "We have no further comment at this moment.”

Denver beat Minnesota 112-109 to win the first-round NBA playoff series in five games. Edwards, who led Minnesota with 29 points, hit the back iron on a 27-foot 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

The top-seeded Nuggets will face the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns, who eliminated in the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, in the second round, which begins Saturday night in Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

