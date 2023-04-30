Arrayah Barrett, daughter of former CSU Rams and Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett, died Sunday morning, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett died Sunday morning after falling into a pool behind a home in the Beach Park neighborhood, according to police.

A 911 call came in at around 9:27 a.m. from a home near South West Shore Boulevard about a toddler found in a pool, Tampa police say.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded and performed CPR on the girl and was able to get a pulse back, authorities say. The 2-year-old was taken to Tampa General Hospital but later died.

The Bucs released a statement following the death of 2-year-old Arrayah Barrett.

"Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."