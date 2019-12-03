The Trump administration wants to cut Education Department funding by 10 percent while expanding money for school choice, school safety and apprenticeship programs.

Department leaders on Monday released a $64 billion budget proposal that makes many of the same requests Congress denied last year.

The proposal would eliminate 29 programs, including a $2 billion program meant to help schools improve instruction, and a $1.2 billion program to create community centers.

Meanwhile it would add $60 million for charter schools and $200 million for school safety initiatives.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the plan would help taxpayers by ending programs "that are better handled at the state or local level."

DeVos also proposed up to $5 billion a year through the Treasury Department for federal tax credits supporting school choice scholarships.