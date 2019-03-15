President Donald Trump signed the first veto of his presidency Friday, a day after Congress voted to terminate the national emergency Trump declared at the southern border. His declaration was an effort to circumvent Congress to secure more money for his proposed border wall.

The president was joined in the Oval Office by law enforcement and parents of children killed by people in the country illegally.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it,” Trump said.

Friday morning, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley called this this "a sad moment and a very important moment" and says the vote against the president is also a vote "against the America people and their safety and security."

Republicans joined Senate Democrats in blocking the order but there do not appear to be enough votes for an override.