Twins Nikki and Brie Bella give birth to baby boys one day apart

WASHINGTON — Twins and former WWE professional wrestling team Brie and Nikki Bella both welcomed baby boys over the weekend.

The "Total Bella" stars announced their good news on Instagram. Brie, 36, posted on Sunday with the caption, "It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020. We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"

This is Brie's second child with her husband professional wrestler Bryan Danielson, also known as Daniel Bryan. Her post included a photo of the newborn, with his face covered by her husband's hand. The gender of the baby was kept a secret throughout her pregnancy.

Their first child, Birdie, is three.

Her sister Nikki, 36, announced her good news a few hours later on Instagram with a similar caption, "7/31/2020 Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

This is the first child for Nikki and her fiancé, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

The sisters said that being pregnant at the same time could be perceived as a publicity stunt. They both posted photos with each other throughout their pregnancies.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie told People at the beginning of the year. "People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!"