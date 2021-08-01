Twitter permanently suspends President Donald Trump's account

'Due to the risk of further incitement of violence,' Twitter said it has suspended President Trump's personal account.

WASHINGTON — Twitter said Friday it has permanently suspended the personal account of President Donald Trump.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter posted Friday.

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following Wednesday's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter initially suspended Trump's account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

As the violence was happening, Trump took to Twitter to call for peace, but also to applaud his supporters. Twitter locked Trump out of the account for 12 hours and demanded he remove some tweets before allowing access again. But Trump was warned that future violations to its policies could mean a permanent ban.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said Friday.



It's not clear which post from Trump led to Twitter making the final decision.

Twitter's move deprives Trump of a potent tool he has used to communicate directly with the American people for more than a decade. He has used Twitter to announce policy changes, challenge opponents, insult enemies, praise his allies (and himself), and to spread misinformation.

Meanwhile, the @POTUS account -- the official account of the President of the United States -- has not been suspended. That account is often used to retweet @realdonaldtrump. But once Trump's personal account was suspended, all those retweets disappeared from @POTUS.

At noon on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office, his team will have control of @POTUS and all the tweets in the account during the Trump administration will be archived.