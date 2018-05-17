A school bus carrying middle school students was ripped from its chassis in an accident with a dump truck in New Jersey, killing two and sending fifth graders to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Multiple sources said at least one student and one adult died as a result of the crash.

Another source said nurses who were headed to their shift at Morristown Medical Center stopped at the scene to perform CPR on a young girl.

One student on the bus said that as it rolled over, classmates started to scream and then scrambled out the bus windows and emergency exits.

A press conference is scheduled shortly. Gov. Phil Murphy arrived at the scene just before 2 p.m., then headed to the school. "Our hearts are broken by today’s tragedy," he tweeted.

The bus was among a group of three transporting East Brook Middle School students to Waterloo Village, according to a note sent to parents by Thomas J. LoBue, the school principal. The other two buses were not involved in the crash. .

New Jersey State Police tweeted that a dump truck was involved in the crash, but officials did not immediately return calls for information.The National Transportation Safety Board said it was not investigating the crash.

The accident occurred near the Waterloo Village exit — Exit 25 — on Route 80.

Two officials said the school bus has the Paramus Board of Education logo on its side. Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum said he rushed to the scene and was observing the rescue efforts from an overpass overlooking Route 80 west.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police," he said. "It's a horrific scene."

At the scene, the front cab of the school bus appeared to be obliterated and separated from the rest of the bus. The undercarriage or the chassis and tires were also separated from the body of the bus, which was on its side.

The bus is leaning to the left on a crushed metal guard rail with the front cab torn and twisted away. The steering wheel can be seen sticking up above the wreckage.

Clothing and other personal belongings were strewn on the grassy median around the wreckage.

State police brought in K-9s and searched the woods and areas near the bus accident scene at about 12:30 p.m.

A red dump truck believed to have been involved in the accident was stopped in the eastbound far left lane of Route 80. The words "In God We Trust" were on the back of the truck.

“This is a devastation right now for our community,” said Holly Tedesco-Santos, the Paramus council president. The school is offering crisis counseling, she said.

Morristown Medical Center, which has a Level 1 trauma center, and Hackettstown Medical Center, a community hospital, are both receiving patients, said Elaine Andrecovich, a spokeswoman for Atlantic Health System, to which both hospitals belong. The hospital was not releasing the number of patients or their conditions at this time, she said.

Two patients were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, where they were “undergoing treatment for injuries associated with the bus accident,” as of 2 p.m., said Pam Garretson, a hospital spokeswoman.

Ten victims of the crash were being evaluated at the two facilities of St. Clare’s Health in Dover and Denville, said Patty Montgomery, a spokeswoman.

East Brook Middle School reacts

Parents started to arrive at the Paramus Board of Education office by 2 p.m. Cases of water were being unloaded. Parents cried and hugged each other with tissues in hand.

Zainab Qureshi, 11, one of the fifth grade students on the class trip, had been on one of the two buses not involved in the crash. She said those two buses made it to Waterloo Village, but about 30 minutes later, chaperones and teachers told students they were turning around and returning to school because of bad weather.

She said all students boarded the buses and were on the way back to their school when students began to realize the third bus was missing.

Students did not find out about the accident until they were back at school.

Two people react outside East Brook Middle School after a horrific school bus crash left two dead on Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Photo: Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com)

None of the students had their cellphones with them. They were instructed to leave them in their lockers at school.

Zainab's mother Shabnum Qureshi, said she heard about the accident and was "scared" because she had no way of reaching her daughter.

Qureshi, who works at Cherry Hill School in River Edge, said she left work and headed to the middle school to find her daughter.

Police officers are keeping reporters out of East Brook Middle School, only allowing families to enter. An information area has been set up in the Middle School's auditorium.

“This is something you hope never happens in your hometown,” said Angela Miaoalis, a parent picking her child up at the school. “We’re just waiting to hear from everyone we know.” Her son James, an eighth grader, said he and classmates were in a state of confusion waiting to hear about friends.

Camilla Palombo, 17, and Denise Yildirim, 16, both juniors at Paramus High School, left their lunch period to go to the middle school because they have siblings enrolled there.

As they exited the school, they said district administrators told them one out of three buses headed to Waterloo Village was involved in the crash.

When Yildirim saw a photo of the school bus online, she said her "heart dropped" and she "couldn't breathe."

Gisely Cabrera parent of an eighth-grader heard about the accident from friends and “came running” to the scene. “This is scary. I don’t even know what’s happening but I knew I needed to be here.”

The middle school students were released early, shortly after noon. Some of the children leaving school were crying.

Paramus Councilwoman Jeanne Weber said she was watching the news about the crash and was “absolutely sick.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the children and their families,” she said.

At least one patient was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, and several patients were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, Sgt. Darren Tynan, of the Hackettstown Police Department, said.

Anna Scalora, public information officer with Atlantic Health System, said Hackettstown Medical Center is still accepting victims of the accident but did not know how many or their condition. Scalora also said that Morristown Medical Center was accepting victims.

"It's still an active situation," Scalora said.

One child walked off a Morris County Office of Emergency Management vehicle at the scene, sat on a stretcher which was wheeled on to a nearby ambulance. The child did not appear to be injured.

According to 511nj.org, all vehicles are being detoured with a five to 10 minute delay. Route 80 west is closed from Exit 19 to the accident site at Exit 25. One lane of Route 80 east is also closed.

All school buses used in New Jersey must have lap-type seat belts or other child restraint systems, according to the state Department of Education.

School buses are inspected at least twice each year by teams from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

The standards for school bus drivers include alcohol and drug testing upon initial employment followed by random tests. Drivers must have a physical examination every two years, a criminal background check upon initial employment and at the time of renewal of their commercial license, and each year submit a history of motor vehicle violations.

Staff Writers Peggy Wright, Katie Sobko contributed to this report.

