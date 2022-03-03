Coloradans collect medical supplies for Ukraine

When Mark Baravik and his friends started asking for donations, the response from healthcare workers and people wanting to help was overwhelming.

AURORA, Colo. — Thursday night, at a family medical practice in Aurora, a group of volunteers was busy unpacking and repacking boxes full of medical supplies, like sanitary gloves, over-the-counter medication and first aid kits.

“We tried to give more information on social media,” said one organizer, Mark Baravik, a local nurse practitioner. “And all of a sudden we have a room full of stuff!”

Baravik and others are trying to find a way to help people in Ukraine, from half a world away.

“What touched me was the sheer injustice that’s happening. Lies. And the worst thing is that kids and young people are dying. And that’s the future of this world,” he said. “When people are dying, we’ve got to do something about it.”

Baravik said he was born in Belarus, but has lived in the U.S. for three decades – most of his life. His wife, Inna, was born in Kyiv and later lived in Israel. They have made America their home.

“I came from Israel. I lived under rockets,” Inna said. “I know how it is. My heart is broken. I never thought Ukraine would ever face it.”

The couple, along with other volunteers, is working with Ukrainians of Colorado to collect and organize donations.

Baravik said they are still finalizing logistics for shipping the supplies to Ukraine, but are working in partnership with Project C.U.R.E., an organization that specializes in sending medical supplies and equipment to places in need.

They are still collecting donations – financial assistance and medical supplies. Visit the Ukrainians of Colorado website for more information.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Invasion of Ukraine