Colorado calls on law enforcement agencies to donate surplus gear to Ukraine

The state is sending more than 80 sets of body armor and 750 helmets to Ukraine.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado is sending extra body armor and ballistic helmets to Ukraine to help save lives during the war.

Through Monday, the state is calling on police departments to donate gear, if they're able to. The Colorado Department of Public Safety, which includes the Colorado State Patrol, is donating more than 80 sets of body armor and 750 helmets to Ukraine.

"It came out of empathy," spokesperson Patricia Billinger said. "Of imagining particularly the men of serving age in Ukraine who are just regular citizens and who are mandated to stay and fight."

Billinger said many law enforcement agencies, including CDPS, have surplus equipment that can still be used to protect people and save lives.

CDPS and the governor's office are now asking other law enforcement agencies to help out, in a statewide effort to defend Ukraine when they need it most.

"This is equipment that we are no longer able to use because it is beyond life cycle, or in some cases it may have been replaced or upgraded by some equipment that maybe better fits our needs or is safer," Billinger said.

Billinger said even though her agency doesn't wear this gear anymore, it can still be used to protect someone.

"On a regular basis we have these items that cycle in and out of their use, and normally we donate these items anyhow, and this time we're choosing to donate them to Ukraine," Billinger said.

The state is only accepting donations from police departments and sheriff's offices -- not the general public. Colorado will work with other states to deliver the gear overseas.

