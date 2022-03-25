Nonprofit collecting donations to send diapers to Ukrainian refugee camps

They plan to send the supplies to refugee camps in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania and Moldova.

DENVER — A Colorado-based nonprofit is looking to help babies and toddlers forced from their homes by the war in Ukraine.

According to UNICEF, the war has displaced more than 4 million children in the past month. WeeCycle, a Colorado nonprofit focused on matching baby gear to families in need, is raising money to buy shipping containers full of diapers to send to refugee camps.

The nonprofit said they're trying to raise at least $36,000, which is enough to send one full container of about 270,000 diapers. They plan to send the supplies to camps in Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania and Moldova.

"We're hoping that by being able to provide diapers, we'll eliminate diaper need for these families when they're experiencing tremendous amounts of hardship and stress already," WeeCycle Executive Director Morgan Seibel said. "So in some of their darkest days, we want to make sure that diaper need is not one of the problems they're facing."

The organization is partnering with a diaper distributor to buy in bulk, and with Convoy of Hope to distribute the diapers.

Monetary donations can be made at weecycle.org.

