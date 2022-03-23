Colorado veterinarian at Ukraine/Romania border helping families fleeing with pets

Dr. Jon Geller, based in Fort Collins, traveled to Romania to help refugees bring their pets across the border from Ukraine.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado veterinarian, based in Fort Collins, traveled to Romania to help refugees bring their pets across the border from Ukraine, 9NEWS partner KRDO reports.

"This is not a war zone yet," says Dr. Jon Geller. "But we know a lot of people are going to be headed this way, probably in the next two weeks."

Dr. Geller spent 20 years as an emergency care veterinarian. He's also the founder of Street Dog Coalition, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping people experiencing homelessness get free vet care for their pets.

“The Ukrainian refugees coming across are also homeless,” Dr. Geller said. "We ask them what their address is and they say, 'we don't know.'"

Last week, Dr. Geller flew to the Romania/Ukraine border. The building contractor-turned-veterinarian, and now student of public health at the University of Minnesota, recruited a team of volunteer student veterinarians from across Europe to assist in helping pets meet the requirements of entering other countries.

