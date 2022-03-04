Denver family creates wooden yard flags to support Ukraine

The McFarlanes said they've raised nearly $10,000 with the project, and 100% of the proceeds go to organizations that benefit Ukraine.

DENVER — A Denver family has hand made hundreds of wooden yard flags to help support those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine.

The McFarlanes began making these flags after John McFarlane went to a shop to purchase a Ukrainian flag.

"I was shocked that the guy told me it was his last one he had," John said. "I said, 'well, we can fix that.'"

With donated pallets, McFarlane began to build the wooden yard flags with the help of his family. John and his son Johnathan cut the pallets and piece them together with a staple gun. John's wife Vicki McFarlane and other volunteers help paint the pallets yellow and blue, the Ukrainian flag colors.

"Neighbors, friends or family, everybody paints," Vicki said.

She told 9NEWS she was amazed by how fast the project took off.

"We thought this would be a week or two. We have no exit strategy at this point," she said with a chuckle.

Johnathan McFarlane said while it's been difficult to keep track, they believe they've created 200 to 250 flags so far.

"We didn't expect it would get this big. It was an incredible surprise that we had this response, and I get it, people want to show their support," Johnathan said. "The need isn't going to end when the war ends. So we'll keep this going as long as we need to."

The McFarlanes are selling the flags for $25. They said they have raised nearly $10,000 with the project, and 100% of the proceeds go to different organizations that benefit Ukraine.

"I'm big against bullies and I can see how other people would feel the same way. Ukraine is just being bullied, and we got to do something to fix that, so this is our little way," John said. "The people have been outstanding, and that’s what really matters."

The McFarlanes' driveway is filled with pallets they have yet to use. They told 9NEWS they don't necessarily need any more pallets at this time, but welcome more orders. They will continue to build these flags until the need is gone.

"Crisis like this, whether it's war or something else, people tend to feel helpless, and I think I did feel that at first, and now we have something we can channel our efforts into and it feels like it’s making a real impact," John said. "As long as the Ukrainian people need help, we’re going to be keeping this going."

