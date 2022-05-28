Denver Zoo raises $50K for Ukrainian zoos

Zoos in Kyiv, Cherkassy and Odessa, Ukraine, will receive support from Denver Zoo donors.

DENVER — Ukraine zoos that have been impacted by the Russian invasion will receive $50,000 in support from an emergency wildlife fund created by Denver Zoo.

Since launching in March, the Denver Zoo's Wildlife Emergency Fund has received more than 865 individual donations and will donate $50,000 to three organizations in Ukraine — the Kyiv, Cherkassy and Odessa zoos.

Denver Zoo said the donations will help the zoos care for their animals under dangerous and difficult conditions. Denver Zoo is continuing to accept donations and plans to send more funds to those — and potentially other — Ukrainian zoos in the near future.

“If there was no support of friends who send us money, it would be very, very difficult to buy the fruits and vegetables we buy for our primates every day,” said Kyiv Zoo Director Kyrylo Trantin in a video statement shared with Denver Zoo. “Our main goal is to make sure that our animals do not feel that something is wrong behind the fence. They must eat well, we must serve them very well and give them our love and respect.”

“We’ve all watched in horror as this crisis has unfolded in Ukraine, and our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who have shown incredible bravery and resilience,” said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo and a council member of WAZA.

“Our community is so compassionate and caring, not only for Denver Zoo, but for other wildlife and conservation causes around the world. I’m inspired—but not surprised—to see such an outpouring of support for our friends in Ukraine.”

