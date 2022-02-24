FedEx stops all shipments to Russia amid ongoing invasion in Ukraine

The suspension comes in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, FedEx announced it has temporarily suspended inbound shipments to Russia.

This comes after FedEx initially suspended all services to Ukraine at the onset of the invasion on February 24.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place," FedEx said on their website.

The company has also suspended its Money Back Guarantee for FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

"The safety of our team members is our top priority," FedEx said.

According to FedEx's website, shipments already in transit to or from Ukraine will be temporarily held in their network.

There is no word on when FedEx services to and from Ukraine will resume.

