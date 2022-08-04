Firefighters collecting supplies for Ukraine

Mountain View Fire Rescue has a personal connection to the war-torn country.

Example video title will go here for this video

ERIE, Colo. — A Colorado fire department with a personal connection to Ukraine is putting together medical supplies and gear to send to the war-torn country.

An employee in Mountain View Fire Rescue's finance department, Yana Clopton, is from Ukraine. She said the war has been hard for her, and she decided to do something to help.

"I was very depressed," she said. "I was crying a lot, but then at some point I was thinking that that's enough. I have to put myself together and have to act and try to help people in Ukraine."

Captain Ed Seibert said he enlisted the help of other fire departments through the Colorado Professional Firefighters Network, asking for donations of gear including fans, extrication equipment, bunker gear, boots, helmets, gloves and EMS supplies, all of which will be going to the front lines.

"I'm very excited to be doing this project because it's helping people in another country, across the ocean. It also is helping one of our own here."

The items will be shipped to Ukraine on April 15.

You can support efforts to help Ukrainians financially through Ukrainians of Colorado or Sunflower Railroad.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Invasion of Ukraine

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.