Ways you can help people in Ukraine

COLORADO, USA — In Colorado, we're definitely feeling the effects of the conflict in Ukraine when it comes to the economic impact.

However, there's an emotional impact as well and people around the world are trying to find ways to help all those caught in the middle.

Stay informed about what's going on and making sure you're getting your information from a reliable source. Experts say spreading false information could put civilians in Ukraine in even more danger.

If you get your news from links on social media, be sure to follow up by checking multiple sources before you decide to share it.

Another easy way to help is to donate money to reputable organizations helping folks in Ukraine right now.

Vostok SOS is helping people evacuate and providing humanitarian aid and psychosocial support.

Voices of Children is helping kids affected by the war in eastern Ukraine.

United Help Ukraine helps those on the front lines protecting Ukraine, as well as the families of wounded and fallen war heroes.

Most large international aid organizations are accepting donations for Ukraine including UNICEF, Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

If you are donating money online, its best to avoid crowdfunding campaigns or individuals, but if you do, reverse image search the campaign or picture on Google to make sure it's real.

Also, check the age of the account. Pay close attention to any videos posted to be sure it's actually Ukraine.

Keep in mind, in Ukraine, they can't receive money through PayPal from other users so if you see anyone requesting money on there, it's a red flag.

