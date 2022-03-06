Littleton woman plans trip to Kyiv to visit her mother in the hospital

A war won't stop a daughter from traveling to see her mom.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLETON, Colo. — As many families look to flee Ukraine, a woman in Littleton is determined to travel to a war zone to visit her mother in the hospital.

"It’s my family, and if my family member is in trouble or has any problems, we’re there for each other," said Olga Funk.

Funk left Ukraine for Colorado 18 years ago. She said goodbye to Kyiv and to her mother, Vira.

“We were pretty close when I used to live in Kyiv, and it took us a little while to get back on track with our relationship, but yes, I love my mom, for sure," Funk said.

Funk visited Kyiv over the years, and when the war broke out, she kept in constant contact with her mother and other family members in Ukraine.

“Of course, it’s like at least several times a day," Funk said.

After checking in with family last week, Funk learned her mother had been hospitalized.

“My mom got hit by a scooter," Funk said. “My aunt called the ambulance and my mom ended up in the ICU unit at the hospital.”

Funk said doctors were concerned about internal bleeding, so they ran a series of tests including a CAT scan.

“After they did the CAT scan on my mom, they found a very big tumor," Funk said.

As of Thursday, Funk said her mother was unconscious.

“They don’t know for how long she’s going to last," Funk said.

A daughter didn't have to think long before making a decision.

"To go back to see my mom," Funk said. "I want to see my mom maybe for the last time."

It will take two days, two planes and two trains to reach Vira in Kyiv.

"Even the fact there's a war going on in Ukraine is not going to stop me from going back to Kyiv," Funk said. “It’s my personal decision, and I understand there is a danger. It’s a great danger, and I’m taking my chances.”

Getting there might be easier than getting out.

"My main concern is how would I be able to make it back from Kyiv to Poland," Funk said. "If something goes sideways, I don't know how I'm going to be helped."

Funk said she plans to check in with the U.S. embassy in Kyiv when she arrives.

“I always try to prepare for the worst-case scenario, especially considering the current situation in Ukraine," Funk said.

The trip and reunion are planned for next Wednesday.

“It’s going to be very emotional for me, for sure," Funk said. "I just hope that [my mom] will feel that I’m right there, right next to her.”