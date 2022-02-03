Castle Rock family's plan to adopt children from Ukraine on pause due to invasion

The Martins are one of three families in Colorado and 45 nationwide who are actively trying to adopt kids from Ukraine through Centennial-based CCAI.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Initially, Amy Martin said, she and her husband were not at a point where they were thinking about adoption, and were just going to foster.

"But then as time went by, we realized the time was right, and she and her sisters -- we met them and hosted them over Christmas and fell in love with them, just like her, and realized that we needed to go ahead and adopt them," Martin recalled.

She's referring to the three sisters that she has been working to adopt recently through Centennial-based CCAI Adoption Services and Project 143.

For safety reasons, she wishes to not reveal their identities right now.

The Martins hosted one of the sisters over the summer, then all three together over the holidays, forming a bond that makes the war in Ukraine that much harder to take in.

"Very long, very stressful. We have contact with the oldest, but we have no contact with the younger two. They're in separate orphanages, so that's been really hard," Martin said.

Martin explained that normally, it's a 10 to 12 month process to complete the international adoption, but with the conflict escalating, they worked fast.

"We were really pushing for it as fast as we could, and so we cut a lot of time off of that. So we were probably about almost two-thirds of the way through," she said. "We knew this was coming, that things weren't looking great over there, and we didn't want to send them back at all. We had hoped that would work out. But legally, we couldn't. We couldn't get the paperwork done to do that in time. So we just had to just do the adoption paperwork as fast as we could."

She said they were very close to submitting dossier documents to Ukraine before the war started.

Watching the war unfold from afar, Martin said it's been a tough time.

"It's very, very hard. It's a very helpless feeling, which I don't like. Because there's nothing you can do. So it's very hard to just watch it all unfold and not be able to be there to scoop them up and hug them. They're scared and it's just been really hard," she said. "We want them to join our family. It's made us not lose hope and just keep pushing forward and trying to be optimistic when we can and just waiting."

They received good news Wednesday, being told that the sisters were in the western part of Ukraine, and were able to evacuate into neighboring Poland.

"It was just a huge relief," Martin said. "The oldest had been -- the last I heard from her, she was in the basement of her orphanage. This was several days ago. A plane had been shot down near them, and it was terrifying."

However, their process to complete the adoption is still on hold, because of the war.

"The portion that we don't have done on the adoption is up to the Ukrainian government now. So we don't know when that will be able to be started again. We won't know that until the war is over and we know what the outcome is, which is scary," Martin said.

The Martins are one of three families in Colorado and 45 nationwide who are actively trying to adopt kids from Ukraine through CCAI.

For now, Martin is holding out hope that the room she recently set for the sisters, will soon be filled.

"Don't give up hope. Keep, keep trying. Keep working. If you're in the middle of adoption, keep working on it so that when the governments do get together, you can move forward," she said.

