Polish Club of Denver hosts fundraiser for Ukrainians

DENVER — People packed into the Polish Club of Denver on Saturday to show their support for the people of Ukraine.

The Polish Club joined Ukrainians of Colorado on the fundraiser. Lines stretched outside of the hall, and it was standing room only inside as hundreds of people came out to listen to music, eat Polish and Ukrainian food, swap stories of their respective homelands and raise funds to support Ukrainians who have fled their homes after Russia's invasion Feb. 24.

Kasia Zak, vice president of the Polish Club of Denver, said Ukrainians have sought refuge inside Poland as Russian forces continue their assault. According to relief organizations, nearly 2.5 million Ukrainians have crossed into Poland.

"Everyday supplies are very much needed for people who come over from Ukraine to Poland," Zak said. "They're stationed in different places along the border like schools, city halls, and that's where clothing items, personal care items are needed. That's also what we're going to be helping with, not necessarily sending them over, we're going to be collecting money and helping them purchase those much-needed items."

Money raised at the event was donated to help Ukraine, organizers said.

"Seeing how may people came, it's really inspiring," said Yulia Boozer, with Ukrainians of Colorado. "It's very encouraging and inspiring. It keeps us moving forward."

Olga Funk, also with Ukrainians of Colorado, added, "We're not going to stop, we're going to win the war. We're going to stand together."

