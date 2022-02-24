Colorado journalist with family in Ukraine 'heartbroken' over Russian invasion

"I didn't sleep the whole night; I called my mom every 2-3 hours to make sure they're fine because they live kind of nearby," Lana Prystynska explained.

DENVER — The images that came out of Ukraine early Thursday were difficult for anyone to see, let alone people with family still there.

Coloradan Lana Prystynska was glued to her phone on Thursday, looking for updates on the news and updates from her family.

"I didn't sleep the whole night; I called my mom every 2-3 hours to make sure they're fine because they live kind of nearby," she explained. "What I've heard from my parents and what I hear from all my friends it's attacking everywhere."

Prystynska is a Ukrainian-born journalist. She works for Voice of America in Colorado but spent the first 26 years of her life in Ukraine.

"I’m so heartbroken today because it’s my home country. My heart is there. My prayers are there," she said. "I just feel so bad because we don’t deserve it."

Missile attacks have been reported throughout Ukraine. NBC and CNN state casualty counts have already started to come in as action from the rest of world comes out. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions that target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors.

“We’re going to stunt their ability to grow the Russian military," Biden said in a national address on Thursday.

Prystynska said, "I'm just really hoping for international community to respond and find a peaceful resolution because it shouldn't be like that. If we don't stop it right now, it's going to keep going."

For now, all Prystynska can do is pray for good news as she and others hope this nightmare will be over soon.

"I really just want to wake up tomorrow and it will be changed for the best, you know? It will be peace," she said.

Prystynska told 9NEWS, as of now, her family is safe. But, her mother told her that there have been strikes to a military armory that is close-by.