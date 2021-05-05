Peloton treadmills recalled after child death, 70 incidents

Peloton's CEO apologized for the company's initial response when safety regulators first issued a warning about the treadmills last month.

Peloton and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday announced two voluntary recalls on Peloton's Tread+ and Tread treadmills, after one child died and 70 other incidents were reported.

The recall urges any Peloton customers that have purchased either treadmill to "immediately stop using it" and contact Peloton for a full refund.

"The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families," Peloton’s CEO John Foley said in a statement. "Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our members."

In April, safety regulators warned that people with kids and pets should stop using Peloton's Tread+ treadmills after reports of children and pets being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the product's rear roller.

In Foley's statement, he apologized and said Peloton made a mistake a month ago when the warning was first issued. He said Peloton "should have engaged more productively with them [CPSC] from the outset. For that, I apologize."

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's alert said that the treadmills were only sold as part of a limited invitation-only release from November 2020 through March 2021. Peloton is currently working on a repair to be offered to treadmill owners in the coming weeks.

A 6-year-old child recently died after being pulled under the rear of the Peloton Tread+ treadmill, according to the recall notice. Peloton said customers who don't want a refund, will be offered the option of moving it free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill.

The company said it "is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+."

In addition to the Tread+, the Peloton Tread treadmills are being recalled because the touchscreen can fall off.

"I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products," said Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC. "The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers."