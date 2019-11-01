President Trump made a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on day 20 of the partial government shutdown to talk about his proposed border wall project.

The Republican Party created a website about border security, “BorderFacts.com,” which claims multiple facts in order to boost Trump's arguments on the border wall.

Here are some of the claims that VERIFY took the time to fact-check...

CLAIM 1: Illegal traffic has dropped at least 90% in border sectors with barriers

Data from the Customs and Border Patrol show that the number’s here add up.

Apprehensions in 2000: El Paso - 115,696 | San Diego - 151,681 | Tuscon - 616,346 | Yuma - 108,747

Apprehensions in 2017: El Paso - 25,193 | San Diego - 26,086 | Tuscon - 38,657 | Yuma - 12,847

From 2000 to 2017, in those border zones listed, apprehensions did drop by 80-90%.

However, this claim leaves out important information that puts the numbers in to context and that is that apprehension have dropped everywhere - not just border sectors with barriers.

There has been a decrease from 1,643,679 apprehensions in 2000 to 303,916 apprehensions in 2017, which is an 82% decrease along the entire border.

CLAIM 2: Border Patrol seized hundreds of thousands of pounds of drugs in 2018

The website specifically uses the following numbers to support its claim:

282,000 lbs of cocaine

284,000 lbs of meth

6,500 lbs of heroin

2,400 lbs of fentanyl

CBP records don’t match those numbers, which are:

54,368 lbs of cocaine

77,674 lbs of meth

5,342 lbs of heroin

1,689 lbs of fentanyl

We don’t know how this claim defines how border patrol helped seize drugs, but the numbers listed are FALSE.

Border Patrol data also shows that 87% of those drugs were seized at ports of entry or airports, not from people crossing the border.

CLAIM 3: More than 17,000 people with criminal records were arrested at the border including more than 6,000 gang members

CBP data shows the numbers are accurate, but again, context is key.

More than 60% of those with criminal records were caught at legal entry points border crossings and airports, not border sections without barriers.

ICE data supports the claim that about 6,000 gang members were removed, but it indicates that they came from all over the country, not just from the southern border.

The numbers are accurate, but the claim that these people with criminal records were all arrested at the border is FALSE

CLAIM 4: Sen. Schumer and Democrats passed a $46 billion bill to build a physical barrier on the border

This claim is FALSE.

While Schumer and the Democrats in the Senate did pass a bill in 2013 about border security, it only allocated $7.5 to $8 billion for building and maintaining fencing.

The bill called for that money to be used on up to 700 miles of fence on the border.

The bill wasn’t voted on in the House and all 32 opponents in the Senate were Republicans.

CLAIM 5: Speaker Pelosi and the House passed a bill to give $54 billion to foreign governments

Under Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, the House passed a series of plans to fund the government.

Roughly $54 billion were set aside for the “Department of State, foreign operations and related programs.” But $16 billion of that is for State Department operations.

The claim that all $54 billion was for “foreign governments” is FALSE.

It’s also worth noting that $54 billion is the same amount of money the Republican-led congressional committees approved last summer.

CLAIM 6: Asylum claims in the U.S. have increased 1,700% since 2010

Those numbers stack up.

Department of Homeland Security data show that there were 5,171 asylum applications in the U.S. and in 2016, that number had risen to 91,786.

That’s an increase of 1,675%.

The number listed is accurate, but the claim that “America’s weak asylum laws” are to blame can’t be proven.

CLAIM 7: There’s a backlog of more than 780,000 immigration cases

Data varies slightly on this number. Federal, Government Accountability Office records and records kept by Syracuse University show a backlog between 600,000-850,000 pending immigration cases.

That number checks out, but as in the previous claim, the numbers don’t probe the larger claim that the asylum laws are weak or abused.